A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after an early-morning car crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-495.
New Castle County Paramedics found the man and 3 other accident victims at 495 southbound at Edgemoor Road around 5:30 Sunday morning.
The man suffered neck and abdominal injuries--he was treated at the scene before being flown to Christiana Hospital in a Delaware State Police helicopter.
The other 3 victims were also treated at the scene--they were taken to hospitals by ambulance.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.