A four-hour standoff between state troopers and an armed man who barricaded himself inside a liquor store ended when the man surrendered early Saturday morning.
A trooper responding to a "robbery in progress" report at the Newark Bottle Shop liquor store in the Pencader Plaza Shopping Center around 9:20 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, exchanged gunfire with the suspect before going back into the parking lot when backup arrived, Delaware State Police said.
The suspect barricaded himself inside and was eventually convinced to give himself up.
The incident remains under investigation,