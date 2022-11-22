A paratransit bus from St. Francis collided with a DART bus at the intersection of Martin Luther Boulevard and South Monroe Street around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to Wilmington Police.
Four people were injured including both bus drivers: a 58-year old woman and a 31-year old man. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A 90-year old woman on board one of the buses was critically hurt. She was treated on the scene by New Castle County paramedics before being taken to the hospital.
A 20-year old bus passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Wilmington Police are continuing to investigate the crash.