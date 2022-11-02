Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange.
Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
New Castle County paramedics say the women suffered head, neck and spinal injuries and were taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Two other people suffered minor injuries and were checked out at the scene.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.