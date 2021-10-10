A carjacking at a gas station has Delaware State Police on the trail of 4 masked suspects.
The 4 pulled up behind an SUV at the Shell station on Route 40 at Glasgow Avenue early Saturday morning, 2 of the occupants got out of their white sedan and approached the SUV's driver, demanding her keys, police said.
After a struggle over the woman's purse, she handed over her keys, the suspects got into her SUV and drove off.
There's only a limited description of the suspects, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call Trooper Whitehead of Troop 2 at 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.