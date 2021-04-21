New Castle County paramedics responded to three serious crashes within the span of thirty minutes on Tuesday night, April 20, 2021, and a fourth bad accident on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021.
Medics, fire crews from Brandywine Hundred, and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the off-ramp from northbound I-495 to Edgemoor Road around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a motorcycle crash.
The first crash Tuesday night occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at New Castle Avenue and Terminal Avenue with a report of a victim unconscious.
A 40-year old man was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition with what medics said was a possible head injury.
A second victim was treated for less serious injuries.
Just five minutes later medics and rescue crews from Odessa, Delaware City, and Port Penn fire companies were sent to Route 1 at the Roth Bridge for a reported rollover crash.
A 31-year old woman suffered possible head and facial injuries and was also taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Then just before 10 p.m. another rollover crash was reported on Route 1 south of Odessa.
A 30-year old woman hurt in that crash was flown by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Hospital for a possible head injury and was in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating all four accidents.