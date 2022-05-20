Four suspects have been arrested and charged with robbery and assault at a University of Delaware dormitory Thursday morning.
UD police said a male student was inside the Harrington A dorm on May 19, 2022 when he was confronted by a group of men who ultimately stole his phone. Police believe he was being targeted by the suspects.
The student was sent to ChristianaCare and was released.
None of the four suspects are University of Delaware students, and all have been banned from campus.
Darnell Moore was charged with first-degree robbery, assault, burglary, and second-degree conspiracy. He is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $122,000 secured bail.
An unidentified 17-year-old young man was charged with first-degree robbery, assault, burglary, and second-degree conspiracy. He was released on $60,000 unsecured bail to his guardian.
Lorestee Handy and Andrew Ramirez-Martinez were both charged with second-degree trespass and released on their own recognizance.
A search warrant is out for a fifth suspect, 20-year-old Evan Robinson, who is facing first-degree robbery, assault, burglary, and second-degree conspiracy charges similar to Moore and the juvenile.
Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact UD Police at 302-831-2222.