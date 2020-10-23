Four youth, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, are being held at the New Castle County Detention on charges ranging from auto theft to possession of a deadly weapon following their arrest Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Delaware State Police say the four stole a car that had been left unlocked and running at a Wawa store on Route 13 at Memorial Drive in Minquadale just before 9 a.m.
Troopers say just a few minutes later the group then attempted to steal another vehicle from a Wawa at Route 13 south of Hares Corner but were unsuccessful.
Police say they then moved to a Wawa in Pike Creek where they allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle from a 60-year old woman at gunpoint.
Officers say they got the woman's purse but not the car.
Around 10:45 a.m. Wilmington Police were then notified of a reported robbery at 33rd and Jefferson streets.
Patrol units spotted the vehicle involved and attempted to pull it over but the car fled down I-495 to Terminal Avenue and back into the city.
The chase ended at 8th and West streets when the suspect vehicle crashed.
The four in the car, uninjured, were all arrested.
State police say the four are being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $138,500 cash bond each.