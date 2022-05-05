Four Wilmington men charged with February robbery

Four Wilmington men are facing felony assault and robbery charges after a break-in at a home north of Prices Corner in February.
Delaware State Police said Brandon Humes, Lucciano Messina, Gauge Hulse, and Jorge Reyez-Perez became suspects in connection to a February 24, 2022 robbery at a house on the Newport Gap Pike.
They said their investigation showed numerous people forced their way into the home, assaulting three people, and stealing property.
Two of the victims suffered minor injuries, while a third person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said all four suspects were either taken, or turn themselves in, without incident.
All were charged with First Degree Assault, First Degree Robbery, First Degree Home Invasion Burglary, Second Degree Conspiracy, Third Degree Assault, and Offensive Touching.
The quartet were sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $78,500 cash bond.
Delaware State Police is continuing to investigate the robbery.