A fox in Greenwood has tested positive for rabies, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Wednesday.
DPH officials warned residents in the area of Route 16 between Judy Road and Century Farm Road that the fox bit a human on September 3, 2021, and tests for rabies were positive.
Anyone who thinks they may have come into contact with a fox in that particular area, or anyone who was bitten or scratched, should call their healthcare provider or the DPH Rabies Program at 302.744.4995.
Anyone who thinks their pet may have come into contact with a fox in that area should contact their veterinarian and report the exposure to the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
In 2021, 136 animals have been tested for rabies, nine of which have tested positive, including a dog, a raccoon, a skunk, two cats, three bats, and this fox.
Last year, DPH tested 121 animals and found four positive cases.
Anyone encountering an animal behaving aggressively, or encounters a sick or injured animal, should contact the DNREC Wildlife Section at 302.739.9912 or 302.735.3600. Officials advise against throwing items or making loud banging noises, which could startle the animal and cause it to attack.