An assault with a machete in Sussex County has landed a Frankford man behind bars on felony counts.
State Police accused 42-year-old Jason Moore of fighting with a woman at a house on Oak Street in Frankford early Saturday morning, and when the woman's friends arrived to pick her up, Moore allegedly attacked one of them, a 37-year-old man, with a machete, cutting him several times.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and Moore was booked into the Sussex County Correctional Institution on charges of felony assault, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, aggravated menacing and offensive touching.