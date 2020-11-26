There will be no entry fee for Delaware's state parks and the Brandywine Zoo this Black Friday.
DNREC officials announced the, on Friday, November 29, 2020, entry fees have been waived as part of the #OptOutside initiative, a social media movement with the support of 7,000 organizations and seven million people each year.
“DNREC is proud to take part in the Opt Outside mission, now more than ever as the need to spend time outdoors has increased for many people,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “Our Delaware State Parks provide a safe environment for guests to relax and have fun. We offer more than 150 miles of trails statewide, diverse wildlife, open spaces, endless activities and rare animals, like the lemurs who were unveiled last week at the Brandywine Zoo.”
Individuals in kindergarten or older must wear face coverings while entering the parks or during instances where they can't socially distance, like in restrooms, visiting concessions, or on trails where others are present.
All state parks will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, save for Fort Delaware, which is closed for the season, and the Brandywine Zoo, which opens at 10 a.m. The zoo just unveiled its new Madagascar exhibit, making it a perfect opportunity to check it out. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 302.571.7788 ext. 213. Park offices will be closed.