New Castle residents who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, can get tested next week.
A free screening event is being held for New Castle-area residents at the Route 9 Library on New Castle Avenue on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
There will be a COVID-19 screening event on Tuesday, April 28 at the Route 9 Library parking lot, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. During this time there is also the free food give away by Eating at the King’s Table. #netDE #flattenthecurve #coronavirus #covid19 #inWilm pic.twitter.com/m8c9FV7dJW— New Castle County (@NCCDE) April 24, 2020
The testing is happening both on a drive-thru and walk-in basis.
Food distribution will also be available, thanks to E.Y.E.S for Christ.
The free testing is made possible through partnerships between the University of Delaware's Community Engagement Initiative, the Rose Hill Community Center, and the Route 9 Corridor Master Plan.