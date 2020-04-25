ChristianaCare drive-through COVID-19 test

Healthcare workers with ChristianaCare direct visitors at a drive-through COVID-19 clinic in Wilmington Friday morning

 Photo: WDEL's Mark Fowser

New Castle residents who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, can get tested next week.

A free screening event is being held for New Castle-area residents at the Route 9 Library on New Castle Avenue on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The testing is happening both on a drive-thru and walk-in basis.

Food distribution will also be available, thanks to E.Y.E.S for Christ.

The free testing is made possible through partnerships between the University of Delaware's Community Engagement Initiative, the Rose Hill Community Center, and the Route 9 Corridor Master Plan.

