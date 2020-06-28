Virus Outbreak Luxembourg
For the second time in just over a week, the state Division of Public Health is urging anyone who spent time in the Rehoboth and Dewey beach areas to get tested for COVID-19.

DPH said testing last week identified approximately 100 cases of COVID-19 and another dozen cases in Dewey.

As a result, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency will offer free COVID-19 testing Monday in Dewey Beach amid concerns about health in Delaware's coastal communities.

The testing is happening at the popular Starboard on June 29, 2020, from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. The Starboard announced it was closing Friday at noon until Tuesday amid COVID-19 concerns and so employees could get tested.

The restaurant joins Dockside HammerHeads locations in Rehoboth and Dewey, which are closed until further notice. The Blue Hen also said on Facebook that two its employees tested positive, so the establishment has also closed for a few days so all employees can be tested.

Testing Monday is open to the public. Pre-registration is now full, but a limited number of walk-ups will be taken. Dewey Beach has waived parking permits and metres. An additional testing site has also been established at Epworth United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 2, 2020.

Testing is highly encouraged for:

  • Anyone living at the beach area with people who aren't a part of your immediate family
  • Anyone who attended parties or restaurants/bars in the last weeks where you were not wearing a face covering or social distancing
  • People working in the restaurant, hotel, or retail industry who have frequent contact with others.
Beebe Healthcare is also partnering with the Delaware REstaurant Association to offer testing Monday and Tuesday to any food establishment in or around the beach area. That testing is happening Monday, June 29, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Fish Grill on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth, and on Tuesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Touch of Italy, also on Coastal Highway, in Rehoboth.
 
Last week, Governor Carney said he would be using data from a recent testing site in Rehoboth Beach to influence his decision on when the state may move into the third and final phase of reopening. The governor's next COVID-19 briefing is Tuesday, June 30.

