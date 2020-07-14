More, free COVID-19 testing sites are being offered in Wilmington.
Here's the schedule for the remainder of sixths week:
- Wednesday, July 15: Frawley Stadium (North Parking Lot), Frawley Road and Shipyard Drive, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Drive-Thru) Register in advance at delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, July 16: East Side Charter School, 3000 North Claymont Street, 12 p.m.to 3 p.m. (Walk Up Only) Register in advance at delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, July 16: Kingswood Community Center, 2300 Bowers Street, 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. By appointment only. Call 302.428.6586.
- Friday, July 17: Judy Johnson Park, W. 3rd and Rodney streets, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Walk Up Only) Register in advance at delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, July 17: Latin American Community Center, 301 North Harrison Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. By appointment only. Call 302.320.6439.
- Saturday, July 18: Herman Holloway Sr. Park, East 7th and North Lombard streets, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Walk Up Only) Register in advance at delaware.curativeinc.com
Testing was made possible through a collaboration between New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. All tests will be saliva-based.
To find other tests being off in the state, click here.