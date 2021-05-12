Vax Machine
Mike Phillips

If you're looking for an opportunity to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, there are several opportunities in Wilmington this month.

CarePort MD's mobile vax machine will vaccinate anyone 16 and older at the city's Grazin' in the Grass music events this month.

The first opportunity is tomorrow in Elbert Park in Southbridd at Townsend and C streets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grazin' Grass

The vax machine will be at Herman Holloway park next Thursday, May 20,  and at Haynes Park on May 27, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With the COVID-19 virus still being a concern, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated at their first opportunity. 

"The city will be able to move past the negative effects of the pandemic as more and more residents get vaccinated," he said. 

The state is also offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations at several state service centers and four standalone clinics in all four counties.

Here's a list of the state service centers, offering walk-up vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday: 

New Castle County:

• Porter Public Health Clinic, 509 W. 8th St., 2nd floor, Wilmington

Kent County:

• Williams Public Health Clinic, 805 River Road, Dover

• Riverwalk Public Health Clinic, 253 NE Front St., Milford

Sussex County:

• Adams Public Health Clinic, 546 S. Bedford St., Georgetown

• Shipley Public Health Clinic, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford

Here's a list of new standalone clinics offering walk-up vaccinations or vaccinations by appointment:

Canby Park

1946 Maryland Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19805

Oxford Plaza

256 Chapman Road, Suite 100

Newark, DE 19702

Blue Hen Corporate Center

655 S. Bay Road, Suite 1A

Dover, DE 19901

Georgetown Plaza

19 Georgetown Plaza

Georgetown, DE 19947

For more information, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.

