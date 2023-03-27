Newark's free Unicity Bus Service will be eliminated later this year and replaced by a fee-based DART system.
Unicity currently operates a fixed route system that loops using Main Street, S. Main/Elkton Road, Route 4, and Marrows Road, and typically completes a circuit every 75 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DART is planning to introduce a service on August 7, 2023 that replaces Unicity with the DART Connect model they are using in Georgetown and Millsboro, where users would either use DART's app or call a hotline to fetch a ride within a defined service area.
DART's software would then take the various requests and guide the buses on the best paths to get riders to their destinations, and there would be no hailing of the bus without a reservation.
The proposed service area stretches slightly further than the current Unicity model, encompassing Brookside, Fairfield, Windy Hills, and West Chestnut Hill Road neighborhoods.
DART estimates that there will be 100-200 rides a day with the new service versus the 15 rides a day for Unicity service, which is costing Newark about $200,000 a year out of the overall $350,000-400,000 cost being subsidized by the University of Delaware.
DART Connect rides will be $2 one-way, with a $1 price for a student and $0.80 for seniors. Other options include the $4 day pass, $16 7-day, $60 30-day, and $26 20-ride passes.
John Sisson, CEO of the Delaware Transit Corporation, which runs DART, said the point of the service isn't to make money, even with the new cost for riders.
"We're not self-funding. I use the analogy we're like a fire department, we're a service. We're not here to make money, we're here to try to provide transportation services. It's not something that's going to make money, but if we're providing mobility and transportation for people, we're happy."
He added they would consider doing a combination of call-ahead and fixed-route services if the interest goes in that direction.
"We're funded through the Department of Transportation, and if the demand is there, that's where we'll put our resources. We're trying to get away from putting resources where there isn't demand, kind of where Unicity is today. It's not doing what it could do."
Newark Councilwoman Corinth Ford said one concern is that Unicity's older clientele might not be quick to pick up on a switch from fixed route to call-ahead.
"A lot of the people who ride this bus routinely are older people who do not have apps or are not online, and did not get the message. Somehow we have to reach those folks, and get them using smartphones or online apps."
While the DART Connect service would not directly go to places like the Christiana Mall and Christiana Hospital, two of the stops in the area are the Newark Transit Hub and Newark Train Station, which connect directly to DART and SEPTA's main services.
The current plan is to run DART Connect and Unicity side-by-side from August to the end of September, with the Unicity buses and potentially staff eventually phasing over to DART to grow the service.