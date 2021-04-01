Following a cold front that brought a few flurries to Delaware, freeze warnings have been issued for Kent and Sussex counties Thursday evening.
All three of Delaware's counties should dip into the 20s this evening, but because the official growing season has already begun in the southern part of the state, that's why they have the warnings in place. Growing season in New Castle County is slated to begin on April 11.
The freeze warning means any crops that have already been planted should be protected, along with flowers.
National Weather Service forecasters even said there's a chance "bay-effect" snow could set up over the Delaware Bay, but the direction of the wind would likely keep that from creating more than flurries to any land areas.
Northwest winds as a result of a high pressure entering the Southeast will keep things windy and chilly on Friday, with highs in Wilmington struggling to reach 45, but it will feel 10-15 degrees chillier than that, according to the National Weather Service.
Another chilly night is expected Friday evening, with another chance of freeze warnings being needed downstate, before temperatures steadily moderate.
The high should basically stay in place through Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, and each day a few more degrees should be tacked onto the high temperature readings.
Wilmington is expected to reach 55 on Saturday, 63 on Easter, and possibly the upper-60s early next week, with 70 possible inland from the chillier beaches in Sussex County.