Drivers in New Castle County should be careful Thursday night into Friday morning as a patch of freezing fog is expected to form overnight.
Forecasters say the combination of a high pressure system just west of Delaware bringing light winds and wet ground from recent heavy rain should combine to create fog.
Throwing in expected low temperatures of about 30 degrees, and there could be several hours where the fog could form a dew that freezes on roadways and bridges.
The low sun angle will initially not help melt the ice, but eventually temperatures in Wilmington are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 50s as a south wind develops.
The next chance of rain in Delaware is Saturday night into Sunday morning, but there is a chance for a potential coastal storm in the middle of next week.
That could potentially bring Delaware's first chance for accumulating snow, but as the NWS wrote: "
"We're still a week away, so we'll have several changes before then, but definitely worth watching."