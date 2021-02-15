A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for New Castle County with freezing rain and sleet expected Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2021 and expires at 2 a.m. Tuesday. It also affects Salem County, New Jersey and other parts of south Jersey. Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected in New Castle County. Parts of Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley, could see more severe icing. Kent and Sussex counties are not affected.
Delaware Weather Network chief meteorologist Matt Powell is predicting mostly rain for northern Delaware.
"When the precipitation comes back in a little later, it's going to be plain rain. The warmer air has moved in so I don't think we're going tot see much in the way of any freezing or icing from this system," he told WDEL.
DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said they're keeping a close eye on weather conditions incase of a wintry mix in northern New Castle County.
"We're hoping it's not a major event, but we do want folks to be aware as they're heading out this evening that it could be slippery...could be dealing with icy conditions into the evening and nighttime hours in northern New Castle County. Just want to stress that, at this time, the majority of the state is just going to see rain from this event," said McLeod.
He added DelDOT used 6,000 tons of salt to keep roadways safe during Saturday's freezing rain event.
Driving or even walking outside could be dangerous in many neighborhoods. The best bet is avoid driving, if you can, Monday afternoon or evening into early Tuesday. To watch out for slippery spots on sidewalks. And, to make sure your devices are charged in case the power goes out.
"If it looks wet, especially if you're in northern New Castle County slow down, given yourself extra room between other vehicles, just be mindful that it could be icy this evening."
"Overnight, it does look like we're going to get some warmer air, so we'll see a changeover to rain, and the rain ends first thing [Tuesday] morning," said NBC10 meteorologist Bill Henley.
Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to get into the 40s in many neighborhoods.
This steady run of winter weather we've been seeing is due to a huge dip in the jet stream.
"Then, the jet stream kind of comes up, it fluctuates a little every day, but it's always passing very close overhead to us," he said. "the storms follow along the jet stream, and unfortunately that puts them pretty much right over our head."
More winter weather could be on the way too. A storm Thursday will likely start as snow in Delaware.
"Then the warm air tries to move in, so at some point during the day, we switch over to eventually plain rain," said Powell.
That warmer weather could set us up for a sunny weekend.
"Thursday, this storm comes through with snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, and then it's finally out of our hair this weekend. Over the weekend and next week, things will finally be turning warmer," said Henley.