The National Weather Service lifted Monday evening's Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain in New Castle County Monday, but now forecasters are growing more concerned about a Thursday storm that could last into Friday.
Monday evening's temperatures continued to rise, keeping Delaware above freezing, and avoiding the slick travel of Saturday evening throughout much of the state.
That storm is part of a system that brought sleet and freezing rain to the southernmost part of Texas on Monday. It's track proved to be too far west to bring frozen precipitation to Delaware, as warm air was brought in from the Atlantic.
There is a small chance that warmth could even lead to a rumble of thunder in Southern Delaware before Tuesday morning.
That push of warm air could even lead to some of the warmest temperatures in Delaware in recent days, with Wilmington making a run at 50, and Millsboro might even reach 60 degrees, according to the NWS.
That warmth will be short lived, as another strong high pressure from Canada will pump cold air back in, as another low pressure spins in the western Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
That sets the stage again for a storm to work northeast, with the question being if it sets up west, over, or east of Delaware.
NWS forecasters believe that the high pressure to the north will allow cold air to stay in place as the warm air from the south begins to enter, leading to a "thump" of snow on Thursday, before things potentially begin to change over to ice and/or rain.
They would not begin to issue any precipitation amounts for that storm until at least Tuesday evening.
After that storm, next weekend is currently pegged to be below average, but just above freezing in Wilmington, and more importantly, sunny.