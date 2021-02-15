A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for New Castle County with freezing rain and sleet expected Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2021 and expires at 2 a.m. Tuesday. It also affects Salem County, New Jersey and other parts of south Jersey. Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected in New Castle County. Parts of Pennsylvania could see more severe icing.
The showers are expected to start spotty but as they intensify, conditions could quickly go downhill where neighborhoods remain below freezing, NBC10 meteorologist Bill Henley said.
Driving or even walking outside could be dangerous in many neighborhoods. The best bet is avoid driving, if you can, Monday afternoon or evening into early Tuesday. To watch out for slippery spots on sidewalks. And, to make sure your devices are charged in case the power goes out.
"Overnight, it does look like we're going to get some warmer air, so we'll see a changeover to rain, and the rain ends first thing [Tuesday] morning," said Henley.
Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to get into the 40s in many neighborhoods. But more winter weather is on the way.
"Thursday, this storm comes through with snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, and then it's finally out of our hair this weekend. Over the weekend and next week, things will finally be turning warmer," said Henley.