Jeremy Duffie said it took him about 35 minutes to realize he may have made a life-changing catch.
The Bethesda, Maryland resident was just under 100 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland near the Baltimore Canyon, when a tug on his fishing rod turned out to be a 77.5 pound white marlin, which proved to be the winner of the 49th White Marlin Open.
"Got a bite. about 35-40 minutes later kind of looked at it and realized it was a nice one, and got it in the boat. We're very blessed."
Winning the marquee event of the "World's Largest and Richest Billfish Tournament" was worth at least $4.4 million dollars, a number that could slightly change because one other category had no catches.
Duffie displaced Houston, Texas' Keeley Megarity, who bad brought in a 71.5 pound white marlin on Thursday. Their prize dropped from a potential $2.8 million down to $120,000.
The tightest competition of the event was in tuna, where Jason Hersh on the Southern C's held on to win $940,000 with a 247.5 pound catch.
Anderson Bowen and Big Stick's 246.5 pound tuna only lost by a pound, and is still worth $100,000, while the third place tuna caught by Richard Hawse on Komotose is worth $320,000 due to being in extra-paying categories.
The largest catch of the event came Thursday, when a massive 511 pound blue marlin caught by Bill Britt on the Cabana out of Fenwick Island made it to the docks. That fish was worth $960,000.
Frank Sinito Jr. of Cleveland won the dolphin with a 59.5 pound haul, while Chris Thompson earned $20,000 in winning the wahoo with a 71 pounder.
All of those prizes may go up slightly, because no one brought in a qualifying swordfish in its first year replacing the endangered shark as a major category in the tournament.
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan did participate on his Catch-23, which finished 5th in billfish points, but Air Jordan whiffed when it came to catching anything during their three days on the water.
408 boats entered this year's White Marlin Open, creating a prize fund of $8.6 million.