Wilmington Friends' quarterback Robbie Tattersall has been named the Maxwell Football Club's 2022 Delaware Player of the Year.
The quarterback learned of his Jim Henry Award at a banquet in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Tattersall threw the only touchdown pass in Friends' 10-7 Class 2A state title win over Caravel to win the school's second state championship
The future Yale tight end threw for 1,517 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, adding another 15 touchdowns on the ground with 1,326 yards.
The Maxwell Football Club honor is based on performance on the field, along with academics and community service.
Last month, Smyrna wide receiver Yamir Knight was named the Gatorade Player of the Year, an award more focused on performance on the field.
In addition to Tattersall and Knight, 42 other Delaware athletes received MiniMax Awards, which is selected by their own coaches on the same academics, performance, and community service criteria.