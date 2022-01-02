We are in for a dramatic change in the weather.
After temperatures which are expected to reach into the 60s on Sunday, the thermometer will drop 30-degrees on Monday with the potential for significant snowfall.
The snow should start overnight, but due to Sunday's warmth, the initial accumulation should melt on the roads.
The snow then becomes heaviest toward the end of the morning rush hour, with the snowfall rates of one inch per hour possible in some parts.
The National Weather Service says Northern New Castle County, including the I-95 corridor, should only see a coating of snow to 2". Southern New Castle County could get 3"-4".
A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Kent and Sussex Counties, with the potential for 6" of snow, along with treacherous driving conditions.
With that that said, forecasters caution there is "low confidence" in this forecast and it could change. In fact, they say this is the most uncertain 24 to 36 hour snowfall forecast in recent memory. The next briefing from the National Weather Service is expected on Sunday evening.
Coastal flooding is a possibility. A Coastal Flood Watch has been posted for Sussex County, with coastal flooding possible along the Delaware Bay and River in Delaware. Gusty winds are possible as well.