"This has been an incredibly difficult year, right, we came out of a pandemic, where we lost hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue," said Gov. John Carney.
But the state's revenue picture went from bleak to booming, rebounding to the tune of an additional $350 million in revenue with an outperforming corporate franchise tax, realty transfer tax, and stock portfolio, enabling the governor to put pen to paper on the state's nearly $4.8 billion budget for the new fiscal year which gets underway July 1.
"We come out of [the pandemic] mostly with revenue that's coming--not from our taxpayers--but taxpayers from outside of our state that's enabled us to keep our commitment to the priorities and to have significant resources," said Carney.
The $4.77 billion budget Governor Carney signed Wednesday, June 30, spends $65 million more than he had originally asked for in his budget proposal unveiled in January. The budget also spends tens of millions of dollars on education, $5 million on police body cameras, $16 million on mental health services for students, and gives a small raise to state employees.
"Our desire to work together on education and economic development, and corrections, and law enforcement, all those different priorities for all of us are things that are part of this budget, but have to be done in a way that's fiscally sound," said Carney.
He credited the state's strong approach "going in" to spend reasonably on the operating side and set aside reserves.
"And we were able to get through that like no other state in the country," he said. "Other states across the country--the ones that are struggling have trouble--they don't do it right, and so they're no able to in the long-term to provide the necessary services for the people that they work for, and they're not able to attract additional employers to our state," said Carney.
The FY 22 budget also includes $221 million in one-time spending, but capped annual budget growth at just under 5%.
"We had a lot of big-ticket items that we were trying to wrangle with, and what we really wanted to do was put together a budget that was realistic and that was sustainable," said Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair state Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover). "There were other things that many of us would have liked to see done and more money that we would like to put in certain areas, but again, we were trying to do as much good as we could this year while being responsible."
Also on Wednesday, Governor Carney signed a $1.3 billion capital budget — the largest capital infrastructure plan in Delaware’s history. Senate Bill 200, the capital budget, includes more than $245 million for school construction statewide and makes significant investments in roads and bridges, farmland preservation, clean water upgrades, economic development, state parks improvements and high-speed broadband expansion in rural communities.