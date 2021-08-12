From food trucks to companies seeking to create medical miracles, Delaware's small businesses showcase their innovation and compete for cash that will aid in their expansion.
Taco Jardin, a food-truck based at Painted Stave Distilling Smyrna, was among the winners in the second round of the Division of Small Business' Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grants announced Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Mike Rasmussen, co-founder of Painted Stave Distilling and co-owner of Taco Jardin, said the distillery opened its doors in downtown Smyrna eight years.
"We've got a great downtown, and we're really really proud to be a downtown local business," he said.
But like so many businesses, they were forced to pivot during the pandemic. They made hand sanitizer, offered to-go cocktails, and reimagined their connection with the customers through at-home pairings and Zoom tastings.
"The things that helped us stay alive and relevant over the last-year-and-a-half," he said.
They launched Taco Jardin in the fall of 2020, with a goal of pairing street tacos that complement their spirits, and the response has been overwhelming.
"After word got out about Cheeks' tacos, right now we're turning away four to six event requests per week because we need to be here providing food for folks that are at the distillery," he said.
The need for a second food truck is real. In steps, the Division of Small Business' vital lifeline: EDGE grants. Taco Jardin won $25,000 that will be put towards their $43,000 investment.
"As a small company--with less than a year of revenue--access to those traditional financing opportunities is really difficult. Something like the EDGE grant ends up being an amazing opportunity for a small business to et the capital needed to continue to grow."
Elite Feet in Middletown was another winner of a $25,000 grant. The specialty retail running store aims to take their show on the road.
"Whether it be at a 5K, at a hospital with your doctors and your nurses, whether it be at a gym or a chiropractor--we bring the expertise to the people," said Jason Hunt, general manager and owner of Elite Feet. "If you're at a 5K and we're there, we may have a couple pair of shoes or direct people to the actual store, but if they don't live close to the store, you lose that sale."
The funds will be used to help hire staff and stock a first-of-its-kind in the state mobile unit, that's climate-controlled, with more sneakers and other products. Their approach is science-based.
"Having the right type of shoe is important because you can prevent injury and help to improve performance. All feet are not created equal, so whatever works for you may not work for me," he said. "So we take the biomechanics of your foot, and we get the right shoe for you."
Cool Delaware companies doing cool stuff
Another winner, this one in the science, engineering, technology and math (STEM) category, Desikant Technologies in Wilmington, seeks to create a cooling vest for surgeons to prevent heat exhaustion during lengthy surgeries.
Curative Sciences in Newark, a life sciences start-up, will use its STEM EDGE grant to create a light-based therapy and oral care products to provide relief for cancer patients.
Paragon Life and Fitness in Wilmington was also awarded a grant to promote inclusiveness in the fitness industry. Co-founder Vickie George aims to use EDGE grant funding to open a fitness facility for adults and people with disabilities that will include wheelchair/dual accessible equipment.
Fintech company Neggster in Wilmington will use its $100,000 for product development.
"We're basically going to take the money and build a mobile and also web app that's going to help empower Generation Z on their financial journeys," Kasai Guthrie told WDEL.
Guthrie, who was the youngest person to run for mayor of Newark, in 2019, had the idea for the company when he was just 14 years old.
"My passion comes from just my personal experiences of me not knowing or me not learning much about financial literacy, so it's definitely important," Guthrie said.
EDGE grants award innovation and aid in expansion
Governor John Carney was on-hand Wednesday at Painted Stave Distilling to award businesses their grants that ranged from $25,000 to $100,000. He talked about how the EDGE grant program was hatched in 2019.
"We know that most of the new jobs in our state are created by small business," said Carney. "So we looked at ways to assist in their development...small businesses who want to take the next step, who want to expand, who want to hire more people, they need a piece of equipment, some kind of technology, some piece that will move them to the next place along their development."
Since its launch, EDGE has given Delaware small businesses $2 million.
Director of the Division of Small Business Jordan Schulties called this second round "historic" as companies continue to recover from COVID-19. She said the state received a record number of applications.
"To put in perspective, we would get about 100 applications covering both classes...when we opened this round, we left it open for about a month, and we had 300 applications to review...so to see that kind of response was really, really encouraging," she said.
A third round of applications for EDGE grants will open in the fall. Businesses that are less than five years old and employ no more than 10 employees are eligible to apply for an EDGE Grant. Grants are available in two categories, one solely for STEM businesses--a state priority--and entrepreneurship. STEM businesses are eligible for up to $100,000 grants while entrepreneurs can receive up to $25,000 in the competitive grant process.
"The main thing that we try to accomplish--in addition to this EDGE grant program--is just to make Delaware a better, more affordable place to do your business, and that's got to be a key," said Carney.
Other EDGE grant winners in the STEM category include Resonate Forward and Aqua Science in Newark.
In the entrepreneur category, additional winners include 1440 Film Company in Wilmington; Tempest Risk Management in Wilmington, Delaware Tool Exchange in Newark; Grail Sports in Elsmere; Gingham + Grace Clothing in Harbeson; Brimming Horn Meadery in Milton; and Doña Maria’s Pupuseria in Seaford.