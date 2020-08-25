Last month, Governor John Carney was "mad as hell." Now, he's reached shouting level status.
As the Centers for Disease Control lifts 14-day quarantines for travel out-of-state and out of the country, Carney continues to express frustration over Delaware's on and off inclusion on quarantine lists in various states, especially neighboring New Jersey.
"Yeah, I guess you could call it communications," he laughed. "I've had some shouting matches with my friend, [New Jersey] Governor Phil Murphy."
Carney said the Garden State continues to use incorrect metrics to gauge Delaware's coronavirus cases. To increase transparency around reporting cases, Delaware adds cases to its cumulative total when results are received. Some of those tests are outside of a week, but he believes states aren't taking that into account when they conduct their seven-day rolling average totals.
"They're not being very attentive to the methodology that they're using, and the numbers they're taking," said Carney. "From time to time, we have old cases that get entered into the system so we have an idea of what the cumulative total is, but our data prior to the seven-day moving average, so when they do the calculation, they use that bigger number, and therefore wrongly include us on that quarantine list."
But he can't even be sure what methodology states like New Jersey are using.
"They don't care enough to take the time to even respond to us and tell us what kind of methodology they're using. We would tell them, the methodology you're using is flawed and therefore, you're coming up with a calculation that completely misrepresents the number of new positive cases on a seven-day rolling average."
Delaware's percent of positive tests remains at 4.4 percent, far below the states' 10 percent positivity rate which lands a state on the quarantine lists.
"We've been consistently below 5 percent," said Carney.
"So now for the CDC to say that quarantines don't make sense, we shouldn't be on the list in the first instance, and it certainly makes no sense if you're on one week and off the next, and on the next week, and off the next," he said. "They should do away with it...any kind of criteria that works like that to me doesn't make any sense, it's; not telling you anything about the risk in your area."
Delaware is off New Jersey's quarantine list this week, but back on Washington D.C.'s list, meaning those planning a trip to the Delaware beaches--a popular vacation spot for residents of the nation's capital--have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.