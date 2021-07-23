Each day, 800 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.
New York-based photographer Charise Isis is on a mission to capture photographs of 800 breast cancer survivors, who've had mastectomies, to empower them, turning their pain into beauty.
"Most of the people that I photograph are not used to being in front of a camera, and they're especially not used to being naked in front of a camera, and they're revealing their greatest vulnerability like their scars," Isis said.
As she snaps photographs in the Marian Coffin Gardens of Gibraltar, a hidden gem in Wilmington's Highlands neighborhood, Isis gives the women words of encouragement: "Perfect," she said.
"Look towards the camera, and just show me that determination, and that beauty, and that strength," she told another.
Isis, who does boudoir photography, said she was inspired to launch this project a decade ago after a man had booked a photo shoot for his wife.
"When she showed up to the studio, she had all these clothes and hat boxes, but everything she had was in order to be covered, which I thought was curious because she was doing a boudoir shoot for her husband, and she suddenly stopped and said 'I have a confession to make...I'm a 12-year breast cancer survivor, and I feel mutilated underneath my clothes, and my husband thinks I'm beautiful, and he wanted me to feel the way that other women have said they feel after they leave your studio.' I was like oh my God that's so beautiful...she got comfortable...all of a sudden she's feeling sexy and she suddenly takes off all of her clothes, and she throws them away, and she says 'I'm doing this for myself.' And as I'm photographing, I realize that I'm witnessing a woman let go of 12 years of shame."
Since 2009, Isis has snapped 450 photographs of breast cancer survivors. When she reaches her goal of photographing 800 goddesses, she wants to print the photographs on silk screens and hopes to display them in an exhibit in a botanical garden.
Wedging Wilmington into a trip to Baltimore at the request of Marianne Sarcich, who leads a breast cancer support group called In This Together Philly Wilmington, Isis photographed two dozen survivors Thursday, July 22, 2021.
"I knew that this was something that I wanted the members of my group to experience; I knew that it would be empowering and emotionally transformative for them," said Sarcich. "I'm hoping that these moments of empowerment and emotional healing stay with them."
Among them, Kim Daniels, 45, of Villanova, who first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Now, she has triple-negative breast cancer, a rare and aggressive form of the disease. She's had a double-mastectomy and is fighting for her life.
"I'm not a model, and she just went into this meditation, and she had me close my eyes...I just felt this energy, and I was fully relaxed. It really was an incredible experience...and she actually made me feel beautiful," Daniels said.
Daniels' emotion is raw. Moved to tears at time, she's doing this for survival for her two young daughters, ages 6 and 10.
"I have to get scanned every 12 weeks to make sure that the chemo is working appropriately, and if it's not they try another cocktail," she said. "Her goal, for me, is to have my cancer become a chronic disease kind of like I also have Type 1 Diabetes...where I can manage it, day-by-day, something I can live with...so that's what I'm hopeful for now."
Daniels has two wishes--one that she beats this cancer and lives to be 84. Another is for her children to be able to escape the cancer chaos.
"They've been dying for a treehouse for years...it's a place that will remind them to be kids," she said. "To give them a treehouse so they're able to have their own place of respite, their own place to get out of the cancer chaos in the house, their own place to just run and hide and have alone time if they need it."
A GoFundMe, so far, has raised more than $16,000 of its $25,000 goal.
"I just know it's going to be a reality," she said through tears. "I'm actually going to see my girls have their treehouse. So it's little things like that that matter to me, just enjoying each day."
She participated in The Grace Project photo shoot to raise awareness around breast cancer for everybody at every age.
"Especially young people, who are so influenced by the providers and believe in their providers," she said. "You know your body best, and you need to advocate for your body. I've heard stories of providers just saying 'you're too young to have breast cancer,' and they won't let them get checked. So just keep pushing. Don't second-guess yourself...rule-out worst-case scenario first, and that's what I encourage all women who have any questions whatsoever, any feelings, anything--a lump, a bump, a pain that's not normal, go get it checked out."
Elle Sheaffer, 51, of Pike Creek, who was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, got her implants removed recently because they brought her pain. She smiled as she embraced her flat chest in her colorful dress.
"That was a difficult decision for me. I had been through a lot of pain and discomfort with my implants," she said. "It has been quite the journey. I thought that I would have my one reconstruction--one and done--I get my treatment, and I'd be back to my old life, and that's not the case. So that was a very hard part of my healing and journey and acceptance of that, and acceptance of my body, how it's changed...I worked really hard to be where I was and accept where I was with my body, but it was hard."
She volunteers at the Marian Coffin Gardens at Gibraltar and helped secure the location for the photo shoot free-of-charge through Preservation Delaware.
"It was such an important healing part of my journey; I could come here, and with other people that I didn't know, but we all had our connections to this garden, and just the comfort and being in nature is just so healing," she said.
She was nervous and anxious to drop her dress, but felt empowered. Sheaffer's body struggles culminate with The Grace Project, which came into her life at exactly the right moment.
"She said 'give your scars love. So just placing my hands across my chest and just relishing in that beautiful moment. It really was transformative," she said. "This is my triumph, this is it, this is me, my beautiful, broken/unbroken body. That's the beauty of this too--no matter where you are in your journey--it's OK and you're beautiful."