The same Kent County company that's made every NASA space suit since the 1950s is delving into personal protective gear at a time when it's needed now more than ever.
ILC Dover in Frederica's products are on the moon and Mars, and now in hospitals, with the new EZ BioHood. The hood blows fresh, filtered air into a clear, 360-degree view hood--meaning nurses can ditch that other personal protective gear that's been used during the COVID-19 pandemic that tends to freak patients out.
"Because they'll actually be able to see the face of the health care worker, see them smile, see their expression, understand what's going on," said Fran DiNuzzo, CEO of ILC Dover.
Plus, he adds they provide better protection than the coveted N95 masks, are comfier, and can stay on all day.
The EZBio Hood costs $1,500, and will be used in Delaware hospitals.
Just four-and-a-half weeks ago, the product was in the design phase, tested the product, and got it federally approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and now they're ramping up production, making thousands of these.
"Our rate of orders coming in are up 1,200 percent over last year," he said.
Demand is so high, they're one of few companies hiring right now--they need workers to help with producing these EZ BioHoods.