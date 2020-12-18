United Way of Delaware wants to bring some holiday cheer to front-line health care workers.
They've donated $5,000 so that health care workers and their families can attend The Grand's drive-thru light show on the Riverfront for free.
"The United Way of Delaware is proud to partner with The Grand to provide this small token of our appreciation for our frontline healthcare workers and their families,” said Dan Cruce, Chief Operating Officer of United Way of Delaware in a prepared statement. “The response of our healthcare community in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of heroic. From all of us at United Way of Delaware, we say thank you, thank you, thank you and wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season.”
The donation will allow 200 healthcare workers from ChristianaCare, St. Francis, Nemours, and Bayhealth to attend the show at no cost.
“We are so grateful to United Way for supporting this idea. We launched this event to bring a little bit of joy and light into the community’s holiday, and nobody deserves that relief more than our health workers. The United Way has helped them and helped The Grand both with one gift," said Mark Fields, executive director of The Grand.
Tickets will go directly to the hospitals to distribute to staff.
Performances run through January 3, with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year's Day.