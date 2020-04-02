Frontier Airlines has indefinitely postponed plans to return to New Castle Air Service this May, the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) confirmed.
DRBA spokesman Jim Salmon told WDEL the airline informed them that it would revisit the decision to cancel service in the fall.
Frontier had planned to return to Delaware's airspace with flights to Orlando in May. But Disney World, no doubt, a prime destination for travelers on the Wilmington to Orlando route, is also closed during the pandemic.
Frontier Airlines last flew out of Delaware in 2015.
WDEL has reached out to Frontier for comment.
The travel industry has been hit hard by the fallout from the coronavirus both domestically and internationally, grounding thousands of flights based on a lack of demand and travel restrictions.