A frost advisory has been issued for most of Delaware Thursday night as a close approach to freezing could endanger recently grown plants and crops.
Forecasters are expecting temperatures to drop early Friday morning between 33-36 degrees, likely to produce a layer of frost on outdoor vegetation if it is left uncovered.
City centers like Wilmington and Dover, and the beach areas may stay just a little warmer, but could also see frost formation. Frost is not expected near the beaches due to the influence of the ocean, which is approaching 50 degrees.
Freeze Warnings have been issued for nearby Chester County, and the Pine Barrens region of South Jersey.
A low pressure in the Canadian Maritimes is combining with a high pressure in the south to create a steady stream of northwest winds out of Canada, which brought some flurries to Delaware Thursday, and also a winter-like chill to the air.
The low is expected to pull away, and then the high will shift the winds to the south, and temperatures are expected to steady climb over the next seven days, although a weak front in terms of temperatures is expected to bring rain late Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s, if not the 80s, by next Wednesday.
Wilmington has an average high of 66 with an average low of 44 in mid-to-late April. The city's warmest day so far in 2021 came on March 26, when it reached 84 degrees.