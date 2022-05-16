As 27 rental units worth of Wilmington residents scrambled to find housing after discovering earlier that day their homes had been condemned by the city, Mayor Mike Purzycki was already focused on ensuring the person who put these individuals in this position would be held responsible.
"Absolutely we'll use every bit of power of the law that we have," Purzycki said on May 16, 2022, Councilwoman Michelle Harlee at his side, the pair surrounded by their newly-unhoused constituents. "You can't let a lace be this bad for as long as it has been and get away with it. It's a shame it took this for us to realize how bad things were, but all of a sudden we've got a big logistical nightmare."
That landlord is AJ Pokorny. He was almost universally described with the pejorative "slumlord," by every resident waiting to hear what resources might be made available to them after learning their homes were no longer fit for habitation. He was shocked to learn the mayor was upset with the condition of his units.
"When did he say that," Pokorny asked when informed of Purzycki's comments. "It kind of breaks my heart. I was one of the first guys to start doing s**t here in 1980. It kind of breaks my heart. Twenty seven apartments, two of them unoccupied. This is a huge exaggeration of something."
Pokorny said he was going to have his structural engineer look at the veracity of the claims of the city's own structural engineer. When asked to clarify if that meant he planned to push back on the claims made, or the repairs required, he said he was going to make the fixes without challenging them. So asked if that was an acknowledgement that the condition of the units was subpar, he said no.
The origin story of Monday's crisis was a call made over the weekend to Wilmington's Department of Licenses and Inspection. On Sunday, May 15th, L&I Deputy Commissioner Michael Boykin said they received a call around 6 p.m. that there had been a partial collapse between 816 and 818 North Adams.
"We got an inspector here and we found out that the collapse exposed all the floor joists up between the two buildings, and deemed it unsafe for those two buildings," Boykin said. "What happened on Sunday was, we gave the property owner--AJ Pokorny--what he needed to do to support those particular floor joists because they were exposed, in order for him to allow the tenants to stay that night on Sunday."
That temporary fix resulted in a follow-up visit by L&I on Monday, standard procedure, Boykin said, but it was then the official said they would find much more concerning issues.
"[Monday] morning, we came back for a follow-up inspection with our contracted city engineer, a structural engineer," Boykin said. "At that point, he identified a number of other issues with the buildings that deemed them unsafe for human habitation...While we were here with the property owner AJ Pokorny, we requested the inspection of all the rest of his buildings at that time. Our structural engineer, along with our building inspectors, went through each of the properties and identified other structural issues with each one of these properties that deemed them unsafe for human habitation."
While he wouldn't guess as to how long the issues found might typically take someone to address, Boykin said the length of time it took for the issues to actually become issues was part of the problem. What appeared to be structurally sound work was shown to have festering problems underneath, which had likely become significantly worse than if they'd been addressed prior.
"The problem was how long it took for the conditions to deteriorate, because there weren't exposed violations. This only came to light because of the collapse of the brick structures that were covering that particular aspect of the properties," Boykin said. "Once it exposed it, then we could see that there was internal issues going on with the structures. If the bricks never collapse, we would have never known that those internal issues were going on with the structure itself."
The result of that decision is what at least partially fueled Purzycki's righteousness. The conditions of those properties ultimately put the mayor in a position of having to make a public show of support for an unpopular--but potentially life-saving--L&I decision. Instad, he said he'd rather not have to make that decision.
"It's so disappointing it gets to this, but I've got to support the decisions of Licenses and Inspection and say that there is a serious, not only a health problem, but a safety problem where we think that a wall might collapse and fatally injured people," Purzycki said. "I mean, you've got to be sensible. I know everybody's angry but this is the responsibility of the landlord-homeowner-investor--completely his responsibility--but this is what happens, people are frustrated and angry."
Those sentiments were understandable, but as Sharita Williams pointed out, platitudes didn't do her much good. Standing along North Adams Street leaned against a vehicle holding a leashed dog while her children ran back and forth along the sidewalk playing with other kids from the uninhabitable units, she described her day.
"I went to work six o'clock this morning. I got a call about 12:30 p.m. saying, 'You need to come home because they condemning all the apartments,'" Williams said. "I had to come home because my kids are here, because they're saying the building's falling apart. I can't leave them here. I'm just trying to figure out where we're supposed to go because the landlord messed up."
Williams was one of the displaced residents "lucky" enough to get home in time to retrieve her dog before the city stationed police officers in front of the residences to deny access for resident safety. Ultimately, officials would relinquish on this stance, and began letting residents in to retrieve a few days worth of living necessities one unit at a time. But for a while, residents were stuck along the streets unsure they would even be permitted to go inside and collect their four-legged family members.
"People are saying that they've paid the rent for this month, they don't have money to go nowhere else to go. People are walking out of these apartments with kids and no transportation. They can't take anything. There are animals up in these apartments and the police is not letting anybody in apartments right now," said resident Lanita Brooks. "[Pokorny's] not saying anything right now. He's telling the residents that they can go back into the apartments at night, after L&I leaves, but you're not supposed to be in there. Like the cops are making sure you don't go back in there."
While Purzycki came out strong in defense of his city residents and on the side of accountability, a number of public officials showed up with a much different focus, drifting in throughout the afternoon and evening with more of a focus on just trying to get these Delawareans out of any impending inclement weather and into a safe space for the evening.
State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer were some of the first elected officials on the scene, fielding questions, making phone calls, entering the scenario blind and dealing with it masterfully through unwavering leadership; neither blinked, completely understanding in the face of a highly contentious situation surrounded by frustrated residents.
It was a far departure from how Pokorny spent his early hours of the ordeal, locked in his truck, surround by the vehicles of residents who had blocked him in so he couldn't leave, and communicating with them through a cracked window. Each moved from person to person, listening to needs and concerns, and finding solutions.
Their efforts gained moments as slowly they were joined by Purzycki, Harlee, and Boykin, L&I Code Enforcement Supervisor Jessica Velasquez, Wilmington City Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo, Delaware NAACP President Richard "Mouse" Smith, and a number of housing and community representatives.
"We worked on housing collectively with the mayor's office, the state, the county, and we're all working together alongside the Homes Campaign," said Dorsey Walker. "We're working with our constituents to ensure that they are out of the storm. This is not their fault, but we want to ensure that people can get their belongings."
Meyer said they secured emergency shelter at the Hope Center, and a bus to take those who wanted to utilize that option rolled up shortly thereafter. He noted he lives "like a block away," and was present solely to ensure he was taking care of his neighbors.
"Right now we're not trying to figure out who did what, we'll figure that out later," Meyer said. "Right now, we're just trying to make sure every family here is able to get whatever minimal belongings they need, and are able to get safely to the Hope Center or wherever else their housing will be tonight, and then we'll sort this situation."