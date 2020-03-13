The saddle tank on a garbage truck ruptured spilling gallons and gallons of fuel in the parking lot of the Market Square Shopping Center off of Route 202 on Friday morning, March 13, 2020.
Talleyville firefighters responded to the scene and immediately called for hazardous materials crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
Not only did the fuel run across the pavement from the ruptured tank but numerous vehicles then tracked it throughout the parking lot until officials arrived on scene to cordon off the area.
DNREC crews diked a storm drain and a sheen stretched across several parking aisles and spaces.
It's unknown what the garbage truck struck leading to the tank rupture.
Delaware State Police are investigating.