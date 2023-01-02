A wanted fugitive is under arrest on weapons counts after a witness alerted Wilmington police.
Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun tried to question 33-year-old Kareem Rollins, but Rollins took off on foot, police said.
When the cops caught up with Rollins, they also found a .380-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen.
Rollins, who police say was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen handgun and resisting arrest, and was booked into the Howard Young Prison.