A 35-year-old man charged with several offenses is wanted by Delaware State Police, and troopers hope you can help find him.
Jeremy Knight is wanted for a laundry list of felonies and misdemeanors connected to thefts that started in November of last year in Kent County, police said.
Knight is described as white, 5-6 and 120 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a mustache.
Police say Knight may be homeless and living in Kent County, and they're asking anyone who knows where Knight is to call Det. S. Ryan with the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit at 302.698.8438.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .