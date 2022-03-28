Fujifilm announced Monday it would be building a $28 million facility in New Castle.
The 11,000 sq. ft. of operational space will double the company's "production capacity of pigment dispersions in the U.S.
Construction will begin immediately with a target completion date of summer 2023. The expansion will bring Fujifilm's total investment in Delaware to $47 million, the company said.
"We believe that developments in aqueous ink technology will contribute to the transformation of new markets for inkjet," said Ian Wilkinson, president and chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. "With this investment, we are further strengthening our position as a major manufacturer of both aqueous ink and core pigment dispersion technologies. Our mission is to ensure that we can support our growing North America and global customer base, to accelerate their success in inkjet."