The Redding Consortium for Educational Equity, tasked with improving public education in the city of Wilmington, is out with its recommendations, saying more needs to be spent urgently on low-income schools.
The consortium is proposing tens of millions more be spent on improving public education in Wilmington on top of the millions that will be spent as a result of the equity in education lawsuit, which consortium co-chair state Sen. Tizzy Lockman (D-Wilmington) and others have called simply a "baseline." The settlement, which requires General Assembly approval, calls for Opportunity Funding for low-income and English language learners to increase to $60 million by 2025.
"We believe that we can do more in the next budget, in particular, in targeted ways to improve the way that we serve those most vulnerable students," she said.
In its list of recommendations, the consortium wants to see $8 million spent on full-day pre-kindergarten for 3 and 4 year old children in high-poverty areas.
They also want to see as much as $20 million spent on before and after-care, summer programs, and school-based health centers in schools--at a cost of $1.5 million per school.
Longtime education advocate Jea Street, who's a county councilman and also represents Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, which played a pivotal role in the recent lawsuit settlement, said these investments can't wait.
"These children in the city of Wilmington have waited long enough," he said. "These children have suffered irreparable harm, a generation has been lost. [You] need to look no further than the crime page to see the end result--shootings at an all-time high, not just in the city of Wilmington, but throughout New Castle County, and I believe throughout the state."
Street pointed to stunningly low proficiency scores among students in the Christina School District to further bolster the need for these investments.
"What is happening in the city of Wilmington is an outrage," he said. "Just in the Christina School District, you've got a subject matter in the school where 0-point-something percent of the students have met the standard, less than 10% meeting the standards across the board."
Lockman said discussions are ongoing with the governor's office on how to best implement these priorities. If funding wasn't available for all of the initiatives, she wasn't yet ready to prioritize.
"It's 2% of the overall education budget. We think that these are all things that deserve to be immediately prioritized in order to get heading in the direction we want to," she told WDEL.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to WDEL's request for comment.
Additional recommendations in the report include:
- Expand home visitation programs targeted to mothers, infants and toddlers living below the poverty line - $600,000
- Support the Department of Education’s efforts to ensure developmental screenings are taking place at state-licensed childcare facilities - $180,000
- Provide free, high-quality, full-day Pre-K services to 3- and 4-year-olds in areas with the state’s highest concentrations of poverty - $8 million
- Greater access to before-school programs, after-school programs, summer programs and school-based health centers: $2 million per school
- Implement comprehensive wraparound services outside of the normal school day for students with the highest poverty levels - $1.5 million per school
- Establish school-based health centers in each school where other wraparound services are offered and make them available to families and community members;
- Enhance data collection to better address race-related inequities: $2 million
- Collect and present data in a user-friendly way to assist schools and families in making informed decisions related to academic performance, availability of clubs and activities, enrollment, school discipline and more, while also providing an opportunity to collect input from students, parents, educators and community members;
- Improve teacher recruitment and retention: $1.3 million plus $4,000 per scholarship
- Expand the teacher academy programs to improve the hiring and retention of educators who mirror the demographics in our high-needs schools, better communicate the availability of those academies, and provide scholarships for education professionals, community members, parents and others to participate;
- Create a whole-school professional development learning package in five high-needs schools in the City of Wilmington - $1.2 million
Read the Redding Consortium's full report: