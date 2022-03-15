The final two lineups for the Delaware State Fair's 2022 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series were announced Tuesday, rounding out the full act list for the annual event.
The two acts announced to be featured on the M&T Bank Grandstand on Monday, July 25, 2022, include Trace Adkins and James Barker Band. Adkins has a 25-year country music career during which he's sold 11 million albums. The Canadian country outfit James Barker Band won the Canada's 2015 Emerging Artist Showcase at Boots and Hearts--Canada's largest country festival--followed by seven consecutive Top 10 hits.
Tickets range between $30 and $65 across four access levels from Grandstand to PIT.
On Friday, July 29, it was announced Frank Reyes would appear with Frankie Ruiz at the M&T Grandstand. Reyes is a Dominican bachata singer, while Ruiz, known as "El Hijo de la Salsa," appears as part of his 20 Años Homenaje a Frankie Ruiz Tour, a commemoration of the 20 years of his father, legendary salsa singer Frankie Ruiz Sr.
Tickets range between $30 and $60 across four access levels from Grandstand to PIT.
The remaining shows include:
- Thursday, July 21, 2022: Sam Hunt with Roman Alexander
- Friday, July 22, 2022 : HALESTORM
- Saturday, July 23, 2022: Nelly
- Sunday, July 24, 2022: Demo Derby presented by Taylor & Messick
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022: TOBYMAC with Cade Thompson
- Wednesday, July 27, 2022: ZZ TOP
- Thursday, July 28, 2022: Harness Racing presented by Harrington Raceway & Casino
- Saturday, July 30, 2022: Hank Williams Jr.
Tickets are available at DelawareStateFair.com.