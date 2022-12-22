Rehoboth Beach officials are struggling with how to pay for a potential $50 million streetscape project for two of its major downtown roads.
Rehoboth is looking to improve Wilmington and Baltimore Avenues, which run parallel to Rehoboth Avenue, between the boardwalk and Second Street.
Parts of the project include moving utilities underground, while improving water mains and sewers, along with the road and sidewalk beautification.
Design and construction of the project was estimated to take seven years over two phases, with the first focusing on the ocean side of 1st Street, before moving on to the second block.
A rough outline of a time line put Phase 1 in the 2025-27 time frame, with the second part needing 2028-29, with no work being done in the parking meter season of May 15-September 15 to allow businesses on Wilmington and Baltimore to more easily serve customers.
City officials heard from Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Engineering Consultants, who focused on potential grants the city could find, including ones from DELDOT and FEMA.
City Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski said for a city that budgets $6.5 million for all capital projects each year, they're going to need to become far more creative in order to not face a massive bill for the week.
"There's no way we can fund this project with $1 million from DELDOT. We don't know the amounts from FEMA, but I imagine they're not going to be anywhere close to what we need them to be."
The estimate of $50.53 million came by estimating the cost with 8% inflation, with the 4% inflation estimate dropping the cost to $43.74 million.
Discussion between Commissioners and Mayor Stan Mills included whether they would consider just doing the streetscape without moving the wires underground, which could save the city $20-25 million, or any other potential options.
The topic is expected to be brought up again during their January meeting.