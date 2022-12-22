Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Periods of rain and snow in the morning. A few passing clouds and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 47F with temps falling sharply to near 15. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.