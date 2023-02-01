Wilmington will be getting a minor makeover in the coming years that are hopefully going to create major outcomes.
The Biden-Harris Administration has announced that $200,000 will be going to Wilmington, Delaware to improve roads at the local level and tackle national traffic fatalities.
Funds will be going towards redesigning roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks.
In 2022 alone, Delaware made up 165 of the annual traffic fatalities, which was an all time high.
Data has been collected on high incident areas so they can target their resources to areas that need it most.
Nationally, 40,000 people die yearly from the growing problem, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.