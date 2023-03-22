Salsthon, a collaborative fundraising event in its 11th year, raised nearly a quarter million dollars for Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.
Salesianum, Padua and Ursuline combined on the initiative which far exceeded the goal of $175,000.
Events to raise money included direct solicitations, athletic tournaments, social events, sponsored dress down days at the schools, and culminated with an overnight dance this past weekend.
Salesianum officials said in it's eleven years, Salsthon has raised over $1.6 million for a variety of non-profit organizations including The Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans, Child Inc., B+ SL24: Sean’s House, St. Patrick’s Center, Limen House, and The Summer Collab.