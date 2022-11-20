Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Chase Center, City Council announced this weekend.
Gray's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. November 30th at Saint Ann's Catholic Church at 2013 Gilpin Avenue.
Gray, who represented the city's First District since 2019, passed away last Monday at age 73 after contracting pneumonia.
Her death marks the third passing of a former councilwoman in three months--Rysheema Dixon died in September, and Loretta Walsh passed away in October, weeks after she retired.
City Council will pay tribute to Gray, including a time for city residents to comment, at its regular meeting December 1st.