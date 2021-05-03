They were lined up all along highways and overpasses between Baltimore and Delmar on Sunday afternoon as the remains of Corporal Keith Heacook were returned to his hometown.
Heacook died at the Shock Trauma unit in Baltimore, Maryland, after being beaten on Sunday morning, April 25, 2021, while responding to a fight in progress.
Police officers, firefighters, and members of the public lined the roadways throughout multiple Maryland counties before the escort arrived back in Delmar.
Arrangements have yet to be announced, but Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley told WBOC-TV the funeral most likely will take place on Monday, May 10.