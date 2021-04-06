Funland on the Rehoboth Beach Board will open Mother's Day weekend.
Owners said in a Facebook post that the amusement park will open Saturday, May 8th, by reservation only, once again forgoing a ticket system in favor of blocked amounts of time, called FUNPASS.
Funland opened its season late last summer in mid-July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Guests will be limited in the park through an online booking system with May dates released this Thursday, April 8, 2021. Dates for the rest of the summer will be posted "shortly," the post said.
Enhanced cleaning measures will also be underway, and hand sanitizer stations will be posted at the entrance of each ride. Face coverings will be required for all persons age 3 and older.
