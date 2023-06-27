An operating budget for the fiscal year that begins this Saturday is on its way to Governor John Carney.
The State Senate Tuesday voted 17-3 with one absence to pass a $5.6-billion spending plan (HB 195) that is 9.9% larger than the expiring budget. A supplemental budget measure with one-time expenditures and contingency funds total $194.5-million (HB 196) was also approved.
According to Joint Finance Committee co-chair Senator Trey Paradee, D-Dover, the budget makes key investments and maintains healthy reserves.
"To me, the greatest purpose of our government and what we do in this building is to provide critical services to those most vulnerable among us, to educate our children, to give those children most at risk a fair opportunity to succeed, keep Delaware families safe and to care for our seniors," Paradee said.
The budget includes raises for state employees and teachers.
Senator Eric Buckson, R-Dover, said his first budget vote as a freshman lawmaker was a difficult choice.
"Yes, this spend is big. But based on the benchmarks, budget reserves and the control of future spending I believe we're situated and positioned to do what we need to do this year for our Delawareans and still manage the challenges that will come to us next year," Buckson said.
“The most important job we have as legislators is passing a smart, responsible budget that funds the state services that so many Delawareans rely on every day. Whether it’s our seniors, students, retirees, people in need or just someone visiting a state park, state government touches everyone’s lives almost every day,” JFC Co-chair Representative William Carson, D-Smyrna said. “I’m proud of the work we put in and the budget we produced. I hope that our investments make a real difference in people’s lives. I’m also proud of how legislators from both parties worked together to assemble this budget.”
From the sponsors of the budget bills:
The spending bills also allocate an additional $30 million to increase mental health supports in elementary and middle schools, a $21 million investment in early childhood education programs, $2.3 million for the creation of a comprehensive residential lead paint remediation program and $1.3 million to provide free legal representation to struggling families facing eviction.
Other notable highlights of the FY 2024 operating budget include:
- An additional $160 million to cover inflation and volume increases in statewide Medicaid service needs;
- Nearly $49 million to cover the state’s share of state employee and state retiree health insurance premiums;
- $29 million to cover projected growth in the pre-K to Grade 12 student population;
- $20 million combined for the Redding Consortium for Educational Equity and Wilmington Learning Collaborative to provide targeted education and support services;
- $5 million for long-term care skilled nursing facilities, funding that will leverage another $7.5 million in federal funding;
- $2.7 million to increase the minimum hourly rate for school bus drivers;
- $2.2 million to create the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner and other startup needs for the regulation of the legal marijuana industry;
- $1.5 million to expand group violence intervention services in Kent County.
House Bill 196, the one-time supplemental budget, also includes funding for various initiatives and statewide needs, including:
- $69 million in contingency funds for Medicaid;
- $51 million to address outstanding long-term liability costs associated with retiree health benefits;
- $30 million for statewide housing investments to address Delaware’s housing crisis;
- $13 million to fund new technology purchases across state agencies;
- $3.8 million for the filter first initiative to address lead remediation in public schools;
- $2.7 million for the 2024 Presidential Primary election, including pay increases for poll workers;
- $1.9 million to implement the Marijuana Control Act.