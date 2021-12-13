The 26th Annual Elsmere Christmas Parade was held Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Grand Marshal for the event was World War II bomber pilot veteran, and Elsmere resident, Ray Firmani.
Both Firmani, and the Elsmere Fire company, turned 100 this year.
TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.
