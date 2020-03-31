Hundreds of broken ventilators, needed now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis, sit gathering dust in warehouses across the country.
"No matter how prepared any state is, they'll likely find gaps in the equipment and things needed," said Susan Brennan, chief operating officer, of Bloom Energy.
And that's true in the coronavirus pandemic. That's where Bloom Energy stepped in to redeploy its staff to help meet a critical need. Brennan said fuel cells--made by Bloom--have more in common with ventilators than you might think.
"Many of the components consistent with a ventilator--valves, and pumps, and batteries--these are things that we are experts that. So we may not be experts at a ventilator, but we are experts at the technology that goes into a ventilator," she said. "We have very skilled and mission-driven employees at Bloom, so if you take our technological competencies and you couple that with our skills and then you add to it our experience--many of us have come from automotive, have come from aerospace--we're used to repairing and refurbishing things quickly."
The work began in California and has since expanded across the coast. Just over a dozen employees in Bloom's service division in Newark on the University of Delaware's STAR campus are now pulling double-duty building fuel cells and repairing stockpiled ventilators, some them 14 years old or more, filling a necessary gap in the supply chain.
"We are using people who are either redeployed from our engineering team or...a lot of our salaried employees are working on the ventilator refurb line and doing their day-job at night," she said.
She described the process.
"There's a very critical step that has to go between having the ventilator purchased and procured and ready for someone in an emergency room. It has an internal battery that has to be charged. There are external batteries that have been charged. There are oxygen sensors that have to be calibrated, and there's a balloon test that make sure it actually blows [to make it] suitable for functional use."
Brennan added Bloom's manufacturing of fuel cells continues simultaneously, providing reliable electricity to essential businesses like hospitals, data centers, and grocery stores.
Delaware currently has 400 ventilators, and with Bloom's help, 200 additional ventilators will be refurbished and sent to local hospitals.
"That's a very good development. It will increase our capacity significantly with ventilators, which is a critical component of the care required to save lives," said Gov. John Carney.
"There's lots of Delaware small businesses that are stepping up and making a difference in the middle of this crisis," said Senator Chris Coons. "There's great innovative companies in Delaware that are bringing to the market solutions around testing, around PPE, around data management...as we try to come together to address this pandemic."
Any organization or state with expired ventilators that need to be refurbished can contact Bloom by clicking here or calling 1.888.544.2644
"As people find the ventilators, they ship them in," said Brennan. "What we're looking for are ventilators that are expired or haven't been used in awhile...we also set up a partnership...on the East Coast to have someone come pick them up," said Brennan.
She said as states try to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, companies like Bloom can pick up smaller, more meticulous details that can make a big difference and ultimately save lives.
"A detail as small as charging a battery, if that gets past the person, who's maybe managing 25 other requests, and it gets to a doctor or a nurse, not charged, the implications of that," she said. "This is where it takes everybody. 'Offer what you can,' and so we're offering what we can...let's take the pressure off the states and the hospitals to do this part in the middle that their value really is...managing people's lives and the state managing, maybe, 500 other logistical elements. This is our place to kind of come in and be really precise."
While dollar figures weren't available, Brennan said Bloom would put in its own labor and materials to do this and won't see a profit.
"The teams here are very excited and feel very honored to be able to support the response in some small way."