A brand new, state-of-the-art library opened its doors in a prime location in Middletown Friday, providing access to books, learning materials, and makerspace activities to neighborhoods which traditionally had not had such resources available to them.
"This is located within about a mile-and-a-half of five or six schools with the highest number of free and reduced lunches. Those students are about within a two-mile radius of this place. We know that those students are the ones that probably need these tools," said Friends of the Appoquinimink Library President Susan Kemer. "It's accessible to anyone. It's the only public building in our town that is open to the public, to anyone. When you go to town hall, they don't let you in unless you have an appointment. This is a public building that's freely accessible to anyone of any means."
It's a beautiful, $28 million, $27,500 sq. ft. facility will all kinds of lab space to explore--from video and music production to gadgetry and makerspaces throughout--to nooks and crannies all over the place for discovering a new book. A large, open children's area features significant space to play and learn, "things" already included.
"It's one of the newer things in libraries these days. It's called the Library of Things. We stocked lots of puzzles and games, but also scientific instruments and other basic learning tools in the library for people to use here or, in many cases, for them to check out and take home," said library manager Kevin Swed. "They can bring home some of this material. Some of the material has barcodes on it, they can check it out, like the games, like some of the puzzles that are out there."
The facility was built only through significant input form the community, Swed said, with development meetings well-attended at over one hundred participants per gathering. Individuals were able to submit ideas for what they'd like to see in a dream library, though he said some of them were rightfully skeptical.
"I have planning documents for this library in my office, going back to 1995. So they've been talking about this--getting a standalone library in this community--for a long, long time," Swed said. "I know when we first started talking about it again, people were a little skeptical because they heard that story before. It was a long time coming for this community, really thanks to the work of our Friends group and our government officials to really push this through and get this done here in this town, finally."
It represents a wonderful resource for all Delawareans, but especially for its home community.
"This is a tremendous day for the people of the southern New Castle County area, the MOT community, and those who have made this project possible," said County Executive Matt Meyer. "From selecting the location, to the design, it's been a true team, and neighborhood effort, and I couldn't be prouder. I am excited for the community to start using these amenities as soon as possible."
That happened to be Friday, June 24, 2022, as, immediately following the ribbon cutting, the library opened its doors and was flooded with children. Which is who drives all of their efforts, said Kemer. Her organization managed to raise $700,000 for the facility, and she emotionally explained that message, For the Children, was inscribed on the top beam of the building during construction by her personally.
"I cry all the time when I talk about it...It's very near and dear to my heart. Because I believe in the gift of literacy. And, for me, now, this is a gift of creativity, of imagination, of knowledge. That's way beyond what a typical library is, and what libraries were in the past. And because anyone can have access to that, anyone can reach their dreams. " she said.
But as she talked to people who flowed through the library, happy to help diret them to whatever they were looking for, she was sure to deflect any thanks to the rightful parties.
"The library staff is what makes this place very vibrant. The building means nothing. They have very committed and talented library staff who are very knowledgeable, and very friendly and courteous and helpful," Kemer said. "They are what makes this vibrant and alive and welcoming to everyone. I just hope that everyone feels that way when they come in. I think that they will feel that way."